Real Estate Rumors: Extra Space, Trump Org, Avanti Group

By Andrew McIntyre (October 12, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Extra Space Storage has picked up a Margate, Florida, storage center for $22.1 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for a 102,000-square-foot property located at 750 and 780 S. State Road 7, and the seller is an entity manged by investor Gary Cardamone, according to the report. The Trump Organization is in late-stage talks to sell its flagship Washington, D.C., hotel to Florida investment firm CGI Merchant Group for north of $370 million, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. CGI is also in separate talks with hotel operators about the possibility of removing Trump's name from the...

