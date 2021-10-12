Animal Rights Activists Sue Over Staples Center Ejection

By Donald Morrison (October 12, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Eight horse-racing opponents claim they were improperly bucked off the Los Angeles' Staples Center property for protesting animal cruelty by wearing chest-mounted television sets showing graphic videos of horses being injured or abused. In a complaint filed on Friday against the city of Los Angeles and the Anschutz Entertainment Group — the second-largest event promoter in the U.S. and controlling stockholder of the Staples Center — eight activists claim the Los Angeles Police Department violated their rights to free speech by threatening to arrest them based on the contents of their protest materials. The activists claim in the suit that they...

