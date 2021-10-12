Harris Emphasizes Investing In Native Communities At NCAI

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 12, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced during the annual National Congress of American Indians conference on Tuesday that the administration is reopening its memorandum of agreement from 2017 for a program that was created to reduce unemployment in tribal communities. Harris called the reopening of Public Law 102-477, the Indian Employment, Training, and Related Services Demonstration Act of 1992 — also dubbed the 477 Program under the U.S. Department of the Interior — a sign of the administration's respect for nation-to-nation relationships. The law was amended under former President Donald Trump without tribal consultation, and tribes learned about it after 12 federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS