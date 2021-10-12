NJ Firm May Be Able To Share Liability Over Legal Malpractice

By Bill Wichert (October 12, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge seemed inclined on Tuesday to allow Gill & Chamas LLC to pursue claims that Eichen Crutchlow Zaslow LLP bears some responsibility in a lawsuit from their former mutual client over the collapse of a medical malpractice action, suggesting that the latter firm's purported negligence remains in question. During a Zoom hearing on its bid to dismiss a third-party complaint from Gill & Chamas, Superior Court Judge Stephen L. Petrillo challenged Eichen Crutchlow's argument that there was no negligence on the firm's part, because it ceased representing client William Lane before both the underlying state case was...

