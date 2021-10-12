Ex-Yankee Drops Suit Over Historic Mickey Mantle Bat

By Max Jaeger (October 12, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Former New York Yankee Joe Pepitone on Monday dropped a suit seeking to reclaim teammate Mickey Mantle's 500th home run bat from the Baseball Hall of Fame after the museum pointed out in federal court papers that he failed to list the item on a 2010 bankruptcy petition and argued it was never his to begin with. Pepitone sued in July to recover the relic that's been resting at the Cooperstown museum for 54 years, alleging his old team loaned it to the Hall of Fame on the grounds that he could ask for it back at any time. But if...

