Geico Inks $19.5M Deal With Policyholders Over Payments

By Hailey Konnath (October 12, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Geico has agreed to pay up to $19.5 million to policyholders who claimed the insurer didn't pay them the full amount of sales tax and regulatory fees after their vehicles were deemed total losses, according to a proposed deal filed in California federal court. A consolidated class action alleged that Geico didn't cover include sales tax and regulatory fees when calculating the cost of replacing totaled cars. (iStock.com/jetcityimage) On top of that, Geico will pay $4.43 million to cover attorney fees, court costs and notice and administration, according to a motion for preliminary approval of the agreement filed Friday by the policyholders....

