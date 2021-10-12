Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Geico Inks $19.5M Deal With Policyholders Over Payments

By Hailey Konnath (October 12, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Geico has agreed to pay up to $19.5 million to policyholders who claimed the insurer didn't pay them the full amount of sales tax and regulatory fees after their vehicles were deemed total losses, according to a proposed deal filed in California federal court.

A consolidated class action alleged that Geico didn't cover include sales tax and regulatory fees when calculating the cost of replacing totaled cars. (iStock.com/jetcityimage) On top of that, Geico will pay $4.43 million to cover attorney fees, court costs and notice and administration, according to a motion for preliminary approval of the agreement filed Friday by the policyholders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!