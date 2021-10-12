Rental Co. Can't Slip Injury Suit By Man Crushed By Trailer

By Jonathan Capriel (October 12, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge has said Ahern Rentals Inc. can't escape a lawsuit brought by a mechanic who claims the company is liable for internal injuries he sustained when a trailer fell, finding there remains a factual dispute as to whether Ahern's instructions to him ignored "reasonable safety precautions." U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs denied Ahern's request on Sunday for summary judgment on Scott Avant's lawsuit. He accused the company of negligence for not properly maintaining the hydraulic jacks connected to the trailer and failing to warn him that they could malfunction. Ahern, a family-owned construction machine rental business...

