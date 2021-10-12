Chancery OKs Early Discovery In Sirius Squeeze Out Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (October 12, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor approved on Tuesday an expedited but limited stockholder class probe into the pace of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock repurchases in support of a future minority squeeze out by controlling investor Liberty Media Corp., with preliminary injunction arguments waiting in the wings. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, ruling after a teleconference argument, said that attorneys for Sirius XM stockholder Vladimir Fishel can pursue discovery into the potential timing involved in Sirius XM's use of a $2 billion stock repurchase fund, approved in July, and its relation to a future potential squeeze out of remaining stockholders once Liberty owns 90% of...

