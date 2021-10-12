Biden Admin. Defends Trump-Era H-1B Wage Rule

By James Arkin (October 12, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has urged a D.C. federal judge to uphold a Trump-era policy to award H-1B specialty occupation visas by salary, saying the policy is procedurally valid and consistent with the Immigration and Nationality Act. The administration argued Monday in a new motion both that using the wage-dependent model for awarding the limited number of visas for specialty workers is valid and that the policy was implemented legally in the final weeks of the Trump administration under then-acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. The policy has faced multiple legal challenges and a federal judge in California ruled last...

