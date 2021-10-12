Justices Want SG's Take In $420M Tata Trade Secrets Row

By Britain Eakin (October 12, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the solicitor general Tuesday to step into Epic Systems Corp.'s bid to undo a Seventh Circuit decision limiting the punitive damages that units of Indian superconglomerate Tata Group owe for stealing information about Epic's health care software. A challenge by Epic Systems Corp. to a Seventh Circuit decision that reduced punitive damages imposed on units of Tata Group for copying software is now before the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The justices' order gives acting Solicitor General Brian K. Fletcher an opportunity to weigh in on the case, in which the high court is being asked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS