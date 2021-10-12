Justices Won't Hear DoorDash's PAGA Arbitration Challenge

By Lauren Berg (October 12, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review whether claims brought under a California law enabling workers to sue on behalf of the state for labor violations can survive federal arbitration requirements, denying DoorDash Inc.'s petition in a wage-and-hour case, according to an order list issued Tuesday. DoorDash's petition is one of a handful proposed to the Supreme Court by companies asking the justices to review whether claims made under California's Private Attorneys General Act should survive Federal Arbitration Act requirements. DoorDash argued that employees, including plaintiffBrandon Campbell, in California shouldn't be able to evade valid arbitration agreements just by asserting their claims...

