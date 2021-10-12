Pittsburgh Building Slams Cell Tower Cos. For Roof Damage

By Nadia Dreid (October 12, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The owner of an office building in Pittsburgh says that two companies are refusing to pay up for the damage done by cell tower facilities they had installed on the roof of the building, according to a suit filed in Pennsylvania state court. One Market Street LLC, the company that owns the building located at 1 Market St., filed suit Monday in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, where it told the court that it had been trying for a year to come to an agreement with the cell tower-related companies to no avail. The equipment that Cell Tower...

