Green Group Urges Justices To Skip Spire Pipeline Fight

By Keith Goldberg (October 12, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Environmental Defense Fund has said the U.S. Supreme Court should reject a bid to pause a ruling vacating a key permit for a now-completed St. Louis-area pipeline, arguing there's no reason for the justices to get involved with the pipeline still operating. Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Missouri, its affiliate gas utility, want the high court to stay a D.C. Circuit order invalidating a construction permit for the now-completed $286 million, 65-mile gas pipeline, as they ready a petition for review asking the high court to undo the vacatur of the permit. But EDF, which successfully convinced the D.C. Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS