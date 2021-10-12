Landry's Settles White Tiger Welfare Defamation Suit

By Michelle Casady (October 12, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Restaurant group Landry's Inc. and its Houston Downtown Aquarium restaurant have reached a settlement with the Animal Legal Defense Fund in a long-running defamation lawsuit over allegations that white tigers held at the restaurant are mistreated. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston on Tuesday sent the case back to the trial court for dismissal in light of a settlement announced to the court on Sept. 30. The settlement brings an end to litigation that began in November 2016. In May, the Texas Supreme Court issued a ruling that revived Landry's claim in the case after finding that public comments and...

