Morgan Lewis Aids 3650 REIT's $183M Multifamily Investment

By Andrew McIntyre (October 12, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP represented Florida-based real estate firm 3650 REIT in connection with its deal, announced Tuesday, to provide $182.5 million in equity financing for two multifamily portfolios. The real estate investment trust provided $93.5 million in preferred equity for a 12-property portfolio of residential apartments in the southeast U.S. and also provided $89 million in equity for a separate group of 21 rental properties also located in the southeast U.S. The 12-property portfolio has more than 3,500 residential units and the group of 21 properties has north of 4,000 units. "The multifamily housing market in the Southeast and...

