NYC Gambling Ring Boss Pleads Guilty In Racketeering Case

By Ivan Moreno (October 12, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The leader of an illegal New York gambling organization pled guilty Tuesday to running a criminal enterprise for years, managing underground betting parlors and laundering the profits through several bank accounts, federal prosecutors said. Abduraman Iseni, known as "Diamond," pled guilty to eight charges, including overseeing a multiyear racketeering enterprise, money laundering, bank fraud, gambling conspiracies and making interstate threats. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. is scheduled to sentence the 56-year-old Staten Island resident on Jan. 18, 2022. "As he admitted today, Abduraman Iseni led a network of underground gambling establishments to prop up a criminal enterprise under his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS