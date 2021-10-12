Hot Dog Restaurateur Leads 5 IPO Launches Exceeding $1B

By Tom Zanki (October 12, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Hot dog restaurant chain Portillo's on Tuesday set a price range for an estimated $375 million initial public offering, one of five companies to launch plans for pending IPOs that could exceed $1.2 billion, keeping the fall IPO pipeline humming. Oak Brook, Illinois-based Portillo's, advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, told regulators it plans to offer 20.3 million shares priced between $17 to $20 each, raising $375 million at midpoint. Portillo's is backed by private equity firm Berkshire Partners, which is not selling shares in the IPO. Portillo's was joined by investment management software provider Enfusion Inc. and asset management...

