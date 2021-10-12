US Says Wind Farm Developers' Lies Deserve Sanctions

By Dave Simpson (October 12, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The United States asked an Oklahoma federal court on Monday to sanction a group of wind farm developers for breaking promises to keep records related to its suit opened on behalf of Osage Nation alleging that the companies trespassed on the tribe's lands. The U.S. claims that Osage Wind LLC and others reassured the court years ago that it was keeping records of any mined resources it crushed in order to calculate possible future damage. But, the government said, it is now clear that no such records were kept. For this reason, the government's calculation as to the excavation activities should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS