Fed. Circ. Backs EDTX, Clears Telecom Giants In Patent Case

By Ryan Davis (October 12, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld an Eastern District of Texas judge's decisions granting summary judgment, clearing Nokia, Sprint and Verizon of claims they infringed Traxcell Technologies LLC's wireless network patents, and finding several claims of one patent were invalid as indefinite. In a pair of precedential opinions, the appeals court upheld rulings by U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III, rejecting Traxcell's arguments that he relied on incorrect claim constructions and that the company presented substantial evidence that telecom carriers infringe four patents. "Traxcell failed to show a genuine issue of material fact as to infringement and … several of Traxcell's...

