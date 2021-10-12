Financial Analyst Sues Insurers Over Disability Benefits Denial

By Rachel Stone (October 12, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield and Dearborn Life Insurance were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday from a former financial analyst for a Texas credit union who claims the insurers violated ERISA when they denied her disability benefits after she developed a severe neurological condition. In her Employee Retirement Income Security Act case filed in Dallas federal court, Tracy Dower argues that the insurers' rejection of her short-term and long-term disability claims improperly relied on the evaluation of two medical experts who had either dubious motives or credentials. Dower also argues that the insurers didn't consider how the neurological and psychological symptoms she'd...

