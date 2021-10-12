Albright Updates More Patent Trial Procedures

By Andrew Karpan (October 12, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The busiest patent court in the country has issued yet another update for how those cases are to be conducted, clarifying how parties in front of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright handle discovery disputes and giving plaintiffs more time to fight transfer bids. In a standing order handed down Friday, the Western District of Texas judge made it so his clerks would primarily handle disputes over discovery in advance of litigating motions to compel. The order laid out new procedures for how those disputes ought to be handled by his office, outlining maximum email lengths and detailing how long both parties...

