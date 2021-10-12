Texas Wants In On Title 42 Migrant Expulsions Appeal

By Hailey Konnath (October 12, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The state of Texas asked the D.C. Circuit for permission to intervene in a case over the expelling of migrant families under Title 42, calling the process "a fundamental part of the broader national toolkit" necessary to secure the border and keep Texans healthy during the pandemic. Texas said in its motion to intervene that the Lone Star State has a "critical interest" in the continued use of Title 42 because the state suffers "tremendous and irreparable injury" when migrants with high COVID-19 positivity rates cross the border. Under authority bestowed by Title 42, the federal government has unveiled regulations calling...

