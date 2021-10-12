Ga. Judges Affirm $4.3M Verdict Over Tree Felling Injury

By Rosie Manins (October 12, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a $4.25 million jury verdict and corresponding judgment against a tree removal service over a former worker's on-the-job injury that left him a quadriplegic. The court rejected the argument that a McIntosh County trial court wrongly admitted evidence about the worker's medical bills and treatment and other complaints about the trial that led jurors to award $4.25 million to Georgia resident Howard L. Tyson in August 2019. The tree company owner, Hank "Bo" Rowe, doing business as Shellmar Tree Service, also alleged the trial judge wrongly refused to give the jury his requested instructions on...

