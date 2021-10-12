FCC's Rosenworcel Says It's Not Too Early To Plan For 6G

By Kelcee Griffis (October 12, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Although U.S. wireless carriers are still in the process of building out their next-generation 5G networks, acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel suggested Tuesday it's time for the government to begin laying the framework for 6G. Speaking during a spectrum-management conference hosted virtually, Rosenworcel suggested the government could employ a strategy used by the cybersecurity sector and set up a bipartisan commission "to evaluate competing strategies for protecting America's vital interests" in the airwaves. "Let's acknowledge here and now that it is time to start thinking seriously about how we can better position ourselves for success with 6G," she said. "After all,...

