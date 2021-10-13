VA Says Bill's Proposed Medical Pot Study Is Too Broad

By Sam Reisman (October 13, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A House subcommittee on Wednesday pressed U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs directors on why they did not support a bipartisan bill ordering the department to conduct clinical trials on the potential benefits of medical marijuana. The VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act, or H.R. 2916, would require the VA to conduct clinical trials on seven different strains of cannabis to test their efficacy in treating post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain, and whether it affected patients' alcohol or opioid use. David Carroll, the executive director of the VA's Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, said in his written testimony before the...

