Ex-Braskem CEO Gets 20 Mos. Over Massive Bribery Scheme

By Stewart Bishop (October 12, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Former Braskem CEO Jose Carlos Grubisich on Tuesday was sentenced to 20 months in prison, following his guilty plea earlier this year to Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations over a scheme to divert hundreds of millions of dollars from Braskem into a secret slush fund, which was used to bribe Brazilian government officials, political parties and others. During an in-person sentencing proceeding in Brooklyn federal court, U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie said that while Grubisich isn't responsible for the long-existing culture of corruption at Braskem, he must be punished for his role in the misdeeds. "This was a sophisticated operation that...

