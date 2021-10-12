Texas Wants Advocates' Migrant Transit Order Suit Axed

By Grace Dixon (October 12, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Texas' governor and director of public safety told a Texas federal judge Monday that a challenge to a state directive banning anyone besides law enforcement from transporting migrants barred from entry amidst the coronavirus pandemic is based on hypotheticals, urging dismissal. Gov. Greg Abbott and Steven McCraw, head of the state's Department of Public Safety, asked the federal court toss the suit over Executive Order GA-37, arguing that the coalition of advocacy groups whose claims had recently been consolidated with a suit from the federal government lacked standing to sue. Annunciation House, Angry Tias and Abuelas of the Rio Grande Valley,...

