DLA Piper Snags King & Spalding Global Arbitration Partners

By Victoria McKenzie (October 12, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Former King & Spalding arbitration enforcement partners James Berger and Charlene Sun joined DLA Piper on Monday, becoming the latest additions to the firm's international arbitration practice in New York. "There's a really young, energetic leadership in our international disputes practice here that really excites us," Berger told Law360 on Tuesday. "People who really understand our practice, and understand the way it all fits together to form what I like to think of as a full-service international disputes practice," from pre-dispute counseling to post-judgment enforcement. Berger and Sun have been working together for 13 years, going back to their time at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS