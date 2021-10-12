Insurer Tees Off Golfing Injury Coverage Suits In Va.

By Ben Zigterman (October 12, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Atlantic States Insurance Co. told a Virginia federal judge Tuesday that it shouldn't have to defend a golf facility and its contractors against a customer's lawsuits alleging he was injured after a pipe in the ball-return system broke. Atlantic States argues that a Top Golf facility and its contractors are not entitled to coverage for a patron's injury suit. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Atlantic States provided insurance to Jim Corridon Electric Co., whose work at the Top Golf facility in Ashburn, Virginia, had ended before the alleged injury in September 2016, the insurer said. Corridon Electric was a subcontractor on the Top Golf...

