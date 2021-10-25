Wilson Sonsini Nabs Kirkland Nat'l Security Atty In London

By Lauren Berg (October 25, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC recently hired a Kirkland & Ellis LLP attorney with investigatory experience in export controls, economic sanctions and white collar fraud to boost its national security team in London, according to a firm announcement. Michael Casey, a dual-qualified lawyer who also regularly acts as a national security specialist in corporate transactions, joined Wilson Sonsini as a partner on Oct. 12 as the firm expands its transatlantic national security practice to better advise clients dealing with cross-border investigations, foreign direct investment reviews and national security regulatory issues. Over his career, Casey has led internal and government-initiated investigations...

