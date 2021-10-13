Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Fired After Parental Leave Must Arbitrate, 1st Circ. Told

By Brian Dowling (October 13, 2021, 12:25 PM EDT) -- A Maine law firm accused of firing an associate for taking parental leave told the First Circuit on Tuesday that a Boston federal judge was right to shuttle the sex discrimination case into arbitration earlier this year.

Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios LLP, which says it firedBryan O'Brien due topoor performance, argued in a brief that the Massachusetts district court rightly saw a valid arbitration clause in the firm's offer letter to the attorney.

The firm disputed O'Brien's claim that it knowingly misstated Massachusetts law, but said that allegation is irrelevant because Maine law is what ultimately governs the suit....

