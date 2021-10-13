Atty Fired After Parental Leave Must Arbitrate, 1st Circ. Told

By Brian Dowling (October 13, 2021, 12:25 PM EDT) -- A Maine law firm accused of firing an associate for taking parental leave told the First Circuit on Tuesday that a Boston federal judge was right to shuttle the sex discrimination case into arbitration earlier this year. Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios LLP, which says it firedBryan O'Brien due topoor performance, argued in a brief that the Massachusetts district court rightly saw a valid arbitration clause in the firm's offer letter to the attorney. The firm disputed O'Brien's claim that it knowingly misstated Massachusetts law, but said that allegation is irrelevant because Maine law is what ultimately governs the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS