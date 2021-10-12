Judge Says Security Co. Has Proved Cybersquatting By Rival

By Nathan Hale (October 12, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate concluded Tuesday that a Florida-based security firm should be granted a judgment on cybersquatting claims against a nearby rival for creating a false Instagram page in its name and registering confusingly similar website domains, but he recommended awarding significantly less in damages than requested and denying additional bids for pretrial victories. In a report, which will be reviewed by the district judge, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt recommended granting plaintiff Marksman Security Corp.'s motion for summary judgment on a count alleging violation of the Federal Anti-Cybersquatting Act but denial as to counts asserting claims of unfair competition...

