United Halted From Placing Some Unvaxxed On Unpaid Leave

By Dave Simpson (October 12, 2021, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday blocking United Airlines from placing a putative class of employees on unpaid leave if they were granted either a religious or medical exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman said that without the temporary restraining order, nothing would stop hundreds of workers from either being compelled to get vaccinated in violation of their religious beliefs or medical restrictions, or being placed on indefinite unpaid leave by United. "To be sure, the court is not currently ruling on the merits of the parties' arguments on these points,"...

