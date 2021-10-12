Dominion, MyPillow At Odds Over Court's Jurisdiction

By Khorri Atkinson (October 12, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has agreed to weigh in on a standoff between US Dominion Inc. and MyPillow Inc. concerning whether he currently has jurisdiction over the pillow manufacturer and its CEO Mike Lindell, who are both challenging his recent refusal to dismiss the voting machine company's defamation case against them. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols in a minute order on Monday set an Oct. 25 telephonic status conference on the matter. It came in response to requests by the parties last week for a hearing to clarify whether the case against MyPillow and Lindell should be consolidated with two...

