Interior Bets On Dismissal For Tribal Gambling Suit

By Victoria McKenzie (October 13, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Department of the Interior said it no longer has a role in a tribal gambling compact that has sparked outrage and lawsuits from a south Florida family gambling dynasty, and urged a D.C. court to dismiss their claims for lack of standing. In an opposition brief filed Tuesday in D.C. federal court, federal officials said West Flagler Associates and Bonita-Meyers Corp, both owned by the Havenick family, were improperly using the Administrative Procedures Act to try to halt implementation of the Seminole Tribe's 2021 gambling compact with the state. "The fact that these same plaintiffs have filed a separate suit...

