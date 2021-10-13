Pa. Debt Firm Gets Deferred Prosecution In Corruption Case

By Ivan Moreno (October 13, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania debt collection company accused of trying to bribe Illinois officials for contracts will not face prosecution if it meets certain conditions over two years, federal officials announced Tuesday while also saying the company's ex-CEO pled guilty in a separate deal. An Illinois grand jury indicted Harrisburg-based Penn Credit Corp. and its then-CEO Donald Donagher in 2019, saying they paid for plaques and food to honor Illinois judges during a Women's History Month celebration in March 2014 — an event hosted by the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The clerk is responsible for awarding contracts to debt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS