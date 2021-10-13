Fried Frank, Cooley Craft SeatGeek's $1.35B SPAC Deal

By Benjamin Horney (October 13, 2021, 9:50 AM EDT) -- RedBall Acquisition Corp. will merge with events tickets marketplace SeatGeek to create a single publicly traded entity with an enterprise value of about $1.35 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction designed by respective legal advisers Fried Frank and Cooley. The agreement calls for RedBall, a sports-focused SPAC backed by RedBird Capital Partners and "Moneyball" inspiration Billy Beane, to combine with SeatGeek Inc., which provides an online platform for consumers to buy and sell tickets for concerts, sporting events, live theater and more. Proceeds from the transaction will go toward expansion of SeatGeek's enterprise partnerships, while also being used for...

