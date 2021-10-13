Prison Must Wait For Pot Bribe Appeal, Ex-Mayor Says

By Caleb Drickey (October 13, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Former Fall River, Massachusetts, mayor Jasiel Correia has asked to delay the start of a six-year prison sentence until his appeal of fraud and corruption convictions is resolved. Citing a judge's recent reversal of several jury verdicts against him, Correia on Tuesday argued that he was not a risk to flee from a prison sentence he believed he could avoid entirely. "Mr. Correia has been acquitted by the jury or this Court of more than half the charges that the prosecution brought against him, … [and] the prejudicial spillover from these acquitted counts warrants a new trial," Correia's motion states. "The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS