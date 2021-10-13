Allergan Inks $30M Deal With Restasis Buyers In Antitrust Suit

By Nadia Dreid (October 13, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Allergan has struck a $30 million deal with buyers of dry-eye medication Restasis to end allegations that the pharmaceutical giant fought to keep a generic version of the medication off the shelves. The end buyers told U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon on Friday that the deal had been reached "after nearly four years of hard-fought litigation" and asked her to preliminarily approve their $30 million plan to put the claims to bed. The settlement will encompass all the end-payer actions in the multidistrict litigation, according to the filing. It comes a year and a half after Allergan reached a similar deal...

