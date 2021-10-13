NJ Firm Can't Beat Malpractice Ruling Over Insurance Claim

By Bill Wichert (October 13, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Lord Kobrin Alvarez & Fattell LLC fell short Wednesday in trying to convince a New Jersey state appellate panel to overturn a trial court ruling that the law firm committed malpractice by letting the clock run out on a couple's bid for motor vehicle accident coverage from New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Co. The panel of the Appellate Division of Superior Court in Middlesex County upheld a summary judgment win for plaintiffs Sharon and George Barnick over the malpractice liability of the New Jersey law firm, partner Craig J. Kobrin and ex-firm lawyer Edwin Cintron II for not demanding arbitration of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS