Pfizer Gives Gov't More Time To Study $2.3B Trillium Deal

By Christopher Cole (October 13, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Pfizer Inc. has voluntarily provided the Federal Trade Commission an extra 30 days to review its planned $2.3 billion takeover of blood cancer drugmaker Trillium Therapeutics Inc. for antitrust issues. Trillium disclosed the move Tuesday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying Pfizer had pulled and will soon refile its merger notification with the FTC. Doing so effectively prolongs the shot clock on the government's merger review to determine whether the deal raises enough concern about possible harm to competition to warrant extending the review with a more in-depth second request for information. Ontario-based Trillium, whose drug...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS