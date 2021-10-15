Clyde & Co Hit With £9M Negligence Suit By Nigerian Biz

By Silvia Martelli (October 15, 2021, 4:38 PM BST) -- Two Nigerian maritime companies have sued Clyde & Co for almost £9 million ($12.4 million), saying the law firm made them settle a dispute over corporate ownership in the face of "blackmail" and "coercion." Aquashield Oil Marine Services Ltd., which provides maritime security services, a subsidiary and its director sued the London-based law firm for allegedly forcing them to suddenly sign a settlement agreement in a suit seeking a declaration of ownership of another maritime company, according to a Sept. 27 claim in the High Court, which has just been made public. Clyde & Co made its client sign an agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS