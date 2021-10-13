Practical Implications Of Delaware's New Demand-Futility Test

By Courtney Worcester and Roger Lane (October 13, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- In a decision that provides valuable clarity to an important aspect of Delaware corporate law, the Delaware Supreme Court has announced a new three-part test as the "universal test for assessing whether demand should be excused as futile" when stockholders seek to bring derivative litigation on a company's behalf. In its Sept. 23 decision in United Food and Commercial Workers Union v. Zuckerberg, the court blended and refined the two traditional demand-futility tests the Delaware Supreme Court established in its 1984 decision in Aronson v. Lewis[1] and its 1993 decision in Rales v. Blasband,[2] which together had governed this subject for nearly...

