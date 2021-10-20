Troutman Pepper Nabs Mass. Prosecutor For White Collar Unit

By Ivan Moreno (October 20, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A former federal prosecutor from Massachusetts who specializes in white collar crime investigations has rejoined Troutman Pepper's Boston office after more than a decade in government and as an in-house lawyer, the law firm announced. Before joining the firm, Jordi de Llano spent a decade in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, where he tackled prosecutions in several areas, including securities and investment fraud, insider trading, money laundering and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations. He most recently served as deputy chief for the office's unit that handles securities, financial and cyber fraud. At Troutman Pepper, de Llano will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS