Chinese Tourism Biz Can Glimpse Hot Air Balloon Co.'s Taxes

By Joyce Hanson (October 13, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts magistrate judge has allowed a Chinese tourism company to take a partial look at a now-dissolved hot air balloon manufacturer's tax returns in its suit to confirm a $1.4 million foreign arbitration award, saying it can see filings from 2018 and 2019 only. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler on Tuesday partly granted a motion by defunct AeroBalloon USA Inc. and ex-company president Douglas Hase to quash a subpoena served by Jiajing (Beijing) Tourism Co. The judge instructed Hase only to hand over AeroBalloon's 2018 federal tax returns to Jiajing, as well as his 2018 and 2019 federal tax returns,...

