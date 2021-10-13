Vale Says Steinmetz Has Ignored Year-Old Discovery Request

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 13, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Brazilian mining company Vale SA told a New York federal judge that Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz has ignored an 18-month-old discovery request related to a $2.2 billion award confirmation suit and asked the judge for an order compelling a response. A tribunal under the London Court of International Arbitration handed Vale the award, ruling that BSG Resources Ltd. — owned by Steinmetz — had tricked the company into investing more than $1 billion into a mining project without disclosing that the mining permission was allegedly obtained through bribery and corruption. Counsel for Vale wrote U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger a letter...

