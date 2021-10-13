4th BitMEX Anti-Money Laundering Suspect To Appear In NY

By Pete Brush (October 13, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Bermuda resident in charge of development at cryptocurrency futures exchange BitMEX will soon appear in New York to face charges that he and three others evaded anti-money laundering rules put in place to protect U.S. banking, a Manhattan federal judge heard Wednesday. A prosecutor from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office told U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl that defendant Gregory Dwyer, 37, will be in court sometime next week after he agreed to be extradited from Bermuda to face charges along with BitMEX founders and executives Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed. The four men face counts of conspiracy...

