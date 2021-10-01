Facebook Can Process Data Without Consent: Irish Watchdog

By Ben Kochman (October 13, 2021, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Facebook does not need to get consent to process European users' data if the users agree to terms of service, Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner has said in a draft ruling that an activist claims endorses a "legal trick" that "undermines" EU privacy laws. In a preliminary decision sent to other data protection authorities across the EU, the Irish regulator found that Facebook's non-negotiable terms of service do not illegally "force" users to consent to data processing as a condition of using the platform, as privacy activist Max Schrems and his nonprofit None Of Your Business had alleged in a May 2018 complaint....

