Tribal Partnerships Could Supercharge Grid Development

By Keith Goldberg (October 14, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A recently completed California transmission upgrade project partly financed by a tribe whose land it crosses may serve as a template for future tribal-private partnerships that can accelerate the transmission development needed to get more clean energy on the grid, experts say. The Morongo Band of Mission Indians exercised an option to take a majority stake — a $400 million investment — in a 30-year leasehold interest in Southern California Edison Co.'s $740 million West of Devers Upgrade Project, after agreeing to renew the utility's rights of way across its reservation. The first-of-its-kind joint venture was a decade in the making,...

