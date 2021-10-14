Amazon Analyst Says USCIS Delays Cost His Job

By Grace Dixon (October 14, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An Indian man who entered the country on a visa status available to spouses of H-1B workers asked a D.C. court to order the federal government to renew his work authorization, saying U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services delays caused him to lose his job with Amazon. Samarth Pandey filed suit against USCIS and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, alleging that Amazon was forced to let him go more than three months prior when USCIS delays left him without an H-4 employment authorization document. "It has long been said about the United States that if you work hard and...

